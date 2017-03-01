Home / Sports / Latroy Harper Named to All-USA Missouri Football Team

Latroy Harper Named to All-USA Missouri Football Team

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:06 admin

USA TODAY High School Sports has announced the 2016  American Family Insurance All-USA Missouri Football Team. Penney High's Latroy Harper, a 6'-1", 185 # junior, was selected as the kick returner on special teams. Harper was earlier picked as the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association, and was not only a kick return specialist but a weapon at the wide receiver position for the Class 1 State Champion Hamilton Hornets.  

