The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has selected their All-State Team and it includes Penney High School junior Latroy Harper. Coach Rick Ross's 6'-2" guard led the Hamilton Hornets in points/game with 23.9, rebounds per game with 4.8, steals per game with 4.0, and blocks per game with 1.3. Harper has also eclipsed the 1,000 point career mark with a season to go.