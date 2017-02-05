Maryville Golf Tournament Results

The Penney High golf team placed third behind Maryville and Bishop LeBlond at the Maryville Golf Tournament last week. Hamilton's Ethan Green tied for 8th with a 91. Quinn Brown and Nick Wyckoff shot a 94, Nick Hartley carded a 100, Caden Brown had a 119, and Latroy Harper shot a 122 for Coach Adam Summers.

The Hornets will compete in the Class II, District 8 Golf Tournament this week at the par 72 Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville. The top 2 teams and the top 15 individuals not on the top 2 teams will qualify for Sectionals.

The Class II, Section 4 Tournament is scheduled for May 8th at the par 71 Shirkey Golf Club in Richmond.