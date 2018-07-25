The Hamilton Lions Club is extremely proud of Kenny Pulley and Garrett Trosper! These athletes participated in the Missouri Lions All-Star Football Game on July 21 at the University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg. Players are drafted from across the state to play. Both boys played on the blue team and were coached by David Kirby from Monroe City High School. The gold team was coached by Tom Cox from Mt Vernon High School. While the gold team won, with a final score of 14 to 7, the real winner was KidSight. KidSight is a Lions sponsored program that visits childcare facilities and child-friendly community events throughout Missouri to screen for vision problems free of charge. Vision problems detected early can prevent a lifetime of possible vision loss. Proceeds from the game are donated to KidSight. Many thanks to Kenny (#67), Garrett (#75), and all the fans, for helping to make this statewide Lions Club project a success!