The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

The length of daylight and night time will not be equal until the 22nd, but Missouri's fall hunting season will get into full swing on the 15th, when the 2018 archery deer and turkey season opens.

At one half hour before sunrise on Saturday September 15th, archers will take to tree stands and ground blinds from Rock Port to Haiti, saluting the beginning of another fall archery season. The archery season is a long one. Bow hunters will again this year be able to hunt until the 15th of January when the season closes, with only the Nov 9-21, firearms season dates off limits to archery permits. Of course some archers, myself included, opt to hunt with archery equipment during the firearms season as well. Hunters who chose that option still have to purchase a firearms tag to hunt during the November firearms season.

Unless we have a lot of bad weather, or a late outbreak of EHD happens, hunters should kill a good number of deer this fall. Although we missed most of the “drought buster” rains that were forecast last week ( 1.1” in my gauge near Maysville for the week), several areas around have gotten some good rains and a few of the creeks even have a little water in them again. This really improved the odds of EHD not being a problem in the weeks ahead of our first frost when the threat will be over.

The drought has had an impact however affecting everything from food plots to native plant production. A green browse plot planted earlier this month that has greened up, or an alfalfa or clover field will be pretty attractive to deer going into the cooler weather of fall.

Get as many practice shots in now as you can so that you will be able to hit what you aim at in the weeks to come. Archery hunting is a little like the game of baseball. You just don't know what will happen from one night to the next, but you only get a few chances to score, so you have to be ready when the time comes.

I'm looking forward to mornings in the timber and whatever is in store. It will be an adventure either way, because for bow hunters, the challenge of taking a white-tailed deer or a wild turkey with bow and arrow never gets old.