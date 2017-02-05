Panther Results from North Andrew Cardinal Relays

The Polo Panthers were one of 12 teams to compete at the North Andrew Cardinal Relays last Thursday. The Panthers placed 5th and the Lady Panthers 6th. South Holt/Nodaway Holt won the men's division and Mid-Buchanan took the women's. Following are the names of the Panther student/athletes and where they placed at the Cardinal Relays.

Men:

Shot put-6th, Zack Phillips, 35'-04".

Discus-14th, Jarod Ball; 15th, Nic Scott.

Triple jump-3rd, Wyatt Segar, 35'-05".

Long jump-17th, Buck Cline.

Javelin-4th, Patrick Covey, 120'-00"; 12th, Nic Scott.

3200m run-2nd, Jaxon Umbaugh, 12:27.96.

4 x 800m relay-2nd, Wyatt Segar, Patrick Covey, Nick Myers, Jaxon Umbaugh, 9:16.24.

100m dash-13th, Trysten Wolf; 14th, Dylan Frazier.

4 x 200m relay-5th, Dylan Sales, Nic Scott, Keegan Harris, Wyatt Segar, 1:45.73.

1600m run-3rd, Nick Myers, 5:12.15.

4 x 100m relay-7th, Trysten Wolf, Nic Scott, Dylan Frazier, Zack Phillips.

400m dash-8th, Keegan Harris; 12th, Dylan Frazier.

300m hurdles-3rd, Dylan Sales, 45.90; 6th, Nick Myers, 47.80.

800m run-2nd, Patrick Covey, 2:11.78.

200m dash-13th, Trysten Wolf; 14th, Dylan Frazier.

4 x 400m relay-2nd, Patrick Covey, Wyatt Segar, Keegan Harris, Nick Myers, 3:51.23.

Women:

Shot put-3rd, Sondra Sumpter, 31'-07.5"; 9th, Shelby Copeland.

Discus-5th, Sondra Sumpter, 87'-03"; 6th, Shelby Copeland, 77'-08".

Triple jump-12th, Kaitlyn Rechtermann; 13th, Catherine Patrick.

Long jump-18th, Kaitlyn Rechtermann; 19th, Catherine Patrick.

Javelin-6th, Sondra Sumpter, 79'-01"; 15th, Megan Latimer.

3200m run-3rd, Emma Howard, 14:31.67; 5th, Mariah Clevenger, 17:04.54.

4 x 800m relay-3rd, Elisabeth Davis, Kelly Baldon, Emma Howard, Taylor Wagner, 11:48.16.

100m dash-18th, Zoe Gaida.

4 x 100m relay-6th, Maddy Baughman, Emma Howard, Brittany Sperry, Zoe Gaida.

400m dash-2nd, Kelly Baldon, 1:07.00; 15th, Catherine Patrick.

800m run-2nd, Elisabeth Davis, 2:44.77.

200m dash-15th, Maddy Baughman.

4 x 400m relay-2nd, Elisabeth Davis, Taylor Wagner, Brittany Sperry, Kelly Baldon, 4:51.20.