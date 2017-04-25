Panthers Compete at St. Joseph Christian Invitational

The Polo Panthers competed against 12 other teams in the St. Joseph Christian Invitational Track Meet last Thursday. The Panther men placed 9th and the Lady Panthers 8th. Bishop LeBlond won the men's division and Christ Preparatory Academy from Lenexa took the women's. Following are the names and placings for the Panthers.

Men: Long jump-13th, Patrick Covey; 18th, Jaxon Umbaugh.

Triple jump-8th, Wyatt Segar, 37'-01".

Shot put-10th, Zack Phillips.

4 x 800m relay-2nd, Wyatt Segar, Patrick Covey, Nick Myers, Jaxon Umbaugh, 9:18.54.

100m dash-18th, Trysten Wolf; 19th, Dylan Frazier.

4 x 200m relay-8th, Trysten Wolf, Nic Scott, Keegan Harris, Dylan Frazier, 1:48.19.

1600m run-9th, Nick Myers; 13th, Buck Cline.

4 x 100m relay-10th, Trysten Wolf, Nic Scott, Wyatt Segar, Zack Phillips.

400m dash-6th, Patrick Covey, 55.59; 13th, Nic Scott.

300m hurdles-5th, Nick Myers, 48.60.

800m run-18th, Buck Cline.

200m dash-12th, Keegan Harris; 17th, Trysten Wolf.

3200m run-9th, Jaxon Umbaugh.

4 x 400m relay-4th, Patrick Covey, Nick Myers, Keegan Harris, Wyatt Segar, 3:52.95.

Women: Long jump-7th, Kaitlyn Rechtermann, 12'-10"; 17th, Catherine Patrick.

Triple jump-9th, Kaitlyn Rechtermann; 10th, Catherine Patrick.

Discus-8th, Sondra Sumpter, 71'-03"; 13th, Shelby Copeland.

Shot put-4th, Sondra Sumpter, 29'-02"; 7th, Shelby Copeland, 26'-07".

4 x 800m relay-5th, Elisabeth Davis, Kelly Baldon, Emma Howard, Taylor Wagner, 11:26.89.

100m hurdles-13th, Maddy Baughman

1600m run-15th, Mariah Clevenger; 17th, Catherine Patrick.

4 x 100m relay-8th, Maddy Baughman, Emma Howard, Brittany Sperry, Zoe Gaida, 59.37.

400m dash-5th, Kelly Baldon, 1:08.61; 17th, Kaitlyn Rechtermann.

800m run-6th, Elisabeth Davis, 2:45.01.

200m dash-14th, Maddy Baughman.

3200m run-5th, Emma Howard, 14:15.93; 9th, Mariah Clevenger.

4 x 400m relay-5th, Elisabeth Davis, Taylor Wagner, Brittany Sperry, Kelly Baldon, 5:02.01.