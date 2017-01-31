Panthers Drop Consolation Semi-Final

The Polo Panthers met up with the East Buchanan Bulldogs in the consolation semi-finals at the Hamilton Invitational Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs were too much for this young Panther team, out scoring Polo in each quarter and coming away with a 60-32 win. James Fleener led the Panthers with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Joe Beaver chipped in with 11 points, Jared Robison rebounded the ball 6 times, assisted on 3 made baskets and scored 2 points, and Cole Bartlett stole the ball twice and handed out 2 assists. Others who saw action included Garrett Jones, Nicholas Scott, Jaxon Umbaugh, and Jmmy Blystone. Ethan Kilgore led East Buchanan with 20 points.

Polo coach Jonathan Pickrell remarked, "After playing Penney the late game the night before, we lost our legs early in this one."