Penney Competes in 2017 Cameron Invitational Relays

Coach Rick Ross and his Penney High Hornet track and field teams traveled 15 miles west to compete against 12 other schools in the 2017 Cameron Invitational Relays last Tuesday. Chillicothe won both the men and women divisions while the Hamilton Hornets placed 4th and the Lady Hornets 9th (just 6.5 points out of 6th). Both the men and the women won the 4 x 800m relay for Penney High. Following are the names and placings for the PHS student/athletes.

Men:100m dash-13th, Ed Black; 17th, Justin Knudsen.

200m dash-4th, Derek Dixon, 23.52; 7th, Brock Swindler, 23.81.

400m dash-1st, Derek Dixon, 52.14; 2nd, Brock Swindler, 52.92.

800m dash-2nd, Andy Ernat, 2:10.53; 9th, Michael Roberts.

3200m run-6th, Zach Boyle, 11:35.49; 11th, Payton Logston.

300m hurdles-15th, Dawson Cook.

4 x 100m relay-10th, Ed Black, Derek Aikin, Landon Huff, Justin Knudsen.

4 x 200m relay-11th, Ed Black, Derek Aikin, Landon Huff, Justin Knudsen.

4 x 400m relay-10th, Michael Roberts, Kyle and Jared Galbraith, Landon Huff.

4 x 800m relay-1st, Crayton Crawford, Andy Ernat, Jaran Richman, Derek Dixon, 8:50.93.

High jump-4th, Andy Ernat, 5'-8".

Long jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 20'-9.5"; 19th, Connor Kavanaugh.

Triple jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 42'-10.5"; 18th, Dawson Cook.

Shot put-12th, Noah Daul; 15th, Kenny Pulley.

Discus-8th, Kenny Pulley, 109'-3"; 15th, Braxsten Cook.

Javelin-9th, Noah Daul; 19th, Kenny Pulley.

Women:100m dash-13th, Jaide Herrera; 18th, Alexis Potts.

200m dash-21st, Tegan Bruce.

400m dash-4th, Laney Park, 1:05.23; 9th, Tegan Bruce.

800m run-3rd, Alexys Marshall, 2:46.62; 20th, Katherine Hensley.

1600m run-7th, Alexys Marshall, 6:37.34; 16th, Katherine Hensley.

3200m run-2nd, Nora Ford, 13:14.20; 4th, Jacey Cook, 13:40.71.

100m hurdles-5th, Jacey Cook, 17.36.

300m hurdles-11th, Hailyn Park; 16th, Caitlin Hoak.

4 x 100m relay-10th, Jaide Herrera, Bayley Pickering, Alexis Potts, Graycen Prothero.

4 x 200m relay-9th, Tegan Bruce, Jaide Herrera, Alexis Potts, Graycen Prothero.

4 x 400m relay-7th, Hannah Graham, Alexis Potts, Jacey Cook, Nora Ford, 4:54.68.

4 x 800m relay-1st, Hannah Graham, Hailyn and Laney Park, Nora Ford, 11:04.43.

High jump-7th, Jacey Cook, 4'-4"; 11th, Hailyn Park.

Long jump-6th (tie) Hailyn Park, 14'-9.5"; 10th, Jaide Herrera.

Triple jump-9th, Hannah Graham; 13th, Tegan Bruce.

Shot put-17th, Ali Trosper; 22nd, Katelyn Galbraith.

Discus-6th, Graycen Prothero, 88'-10"; 15th, Bayley Pickering.