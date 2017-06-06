Penney High's Richman Leads Black Team to Championship

Penney High's Jaran Richman scored 20 points, 15 in the second half, to lead Team Black, coached by Hamilton's Rick Ross, to a 78-74 victory in the Championship game of the Missouri Lions District 26-MF All-Star Basketball Classic at North Central Missouri College in Trenton this past weekend. Richman, who signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Coach Jeremy Esry at NCMC, scored 15 of his team high 20 points in the second half. Jaran, known for his stellar play late in close games, hit two 3-pointers and grabbed a key defensive rebound late in the 4th quarter to secure the victory for the Black Team.