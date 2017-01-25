Penney Over Chillicothe in Battle of the Hornets
The Penney High Hornets played host to the Hornets from Chillicothe the night after Hamilton defeated the Cardinals for the Lawson Invitational Tournament Championship.
Penney led 17-15 at the half, out scoring the visitors 10-8 in the first quarter. Coach Rick Ross and his home town Hornets came out of the locker room rejuvenated and poured in 23 points to Chillicothe's 13 for a 12 point lead entering the final 8 minutes. Latroy Harper scored 15 points in the 3rd, hitting five 3-pointers. Harper continued to put the ball in the hoop, scoring 10 of Hamilton's 19 fourth quarter points, as Penney got the win, 59-43.
Latroy led all scorers with 37, making 10 of 12 free throws, 6 of nine 2-point field goals, and 5 of 7 beyond the arc, as well as leading the team in rebounds with 8, steals with 5, and blocks with 2. Jaran Richman scored 11 points, including two for two 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws, a team leading 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Derek Dixon made both of his charity shots and his only 3-point shot on his way to 7 points. Wes Pratt scored 2 points, rebounded the ball 4 times, and dished out 2 assists. Cale Whitt scored 2 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Andy Ernat rebounded the ball once, and Logan Potts grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 2 assists. Connor Kavanaugh also got into the game for Hamilton.
Cade Snyder led Chillicothe with 11.
PHS continued to shoot free throws well, making 15 of 18, and 8 of 10 beyond the arc, while being called for 12 fouls, handing out 10 assists, and committing 13 turnovers. The visitors made 4 of 9 free throws, five 3-pointers, and were whistled for 16 fouls. Hamilton's record improved to 9-3.