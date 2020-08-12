Penney softball post-season awards

Senior outfielder Morgan Hartley was selected to the following teams: Honorable Mention All-Conference, 2nd Team All-District. Hartley played in 27 games, stole 19 bases, scored 18 runs, drove in 11 runs, took away several hits with her speed in center field, and limited runners advancing with her strong throwing arm.

Sophomore infielder Madi Allen was selected to the following teams: 1st Team All-Conference, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-State. Allen played in 25 games, recorded 42 hits, including 13 doubles, 6 triples, and 4 homeruns, scored 28 runs, drove in 26 runs, stole 11 bases, walked 8 times, batted .532 (.613 with runners in scoring position), had an on base percentage of .568, and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Senior Julia Kanoy was selected to the following teams: 1st Team All-Conference, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Region, and 1st Team All-State. Kanoy played in 27 games, threw 160.0 innings, allowed 60 hits, 11 earned runs, struck out 322 batters, had an earned run average of .481, a .650 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), and a won-loss record of 14-3. Julia also batted .300, recorded 21 hits, walked 21 times, had an on base percentage of .462, and an on base plus slugging percentage of .833.

Senior infielder/outfielder Brighton Swindler was selected to the Honorable Mention All-Conference Team, 1st Team All-District, and 2nd Team All-Region. Swindler played in 27 games, recording 26 hits, including 5 doubles and 1 triple, scored 25 runs, stole 22 bases in 22 attempts, had a .400 batting average with runners in scoring position, and an on base plus slugging percentage of .678.

Senior catcher/1st baseman Hayleigh Huff was selected to the 2nd Team All-District Team. Huff played in 27 games, registering 29 hits, including 6 doubles and a homerun, drove in 17 runs, scored 10 runs, averaged .330 at the plate, had a.783 on base plus slugging percentage, and a fielding percentage of .975 on 163 chances.

Congratulations to these Penney High School student/athletes for their accomplishments on the diamond!