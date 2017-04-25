PHS Finishes 4th at Chillicothe Invitational Golf Tournament

The Penney High Hornet golf team shot a 349 and placed 4th out of 13 teams at the very competitive Chillicothe Invitational Golf Tournament last week. Trenton won the team event with a 334. Hamilton's Ethan Green continues to lead Coach Adam Summers' team, placing 3rd with a 78. Caden Brown shot an 87, Latroy Harper carded an 89, and Quinn Brown came in with a 95. Chillicothe's Hayden Montgomery was medalist with a 74.