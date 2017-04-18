PHS Golf Results

Coach Adam Summers and his PHS golf team claimed two first place finishes last week. In the Albany Best Shot Tournament, Ethan Green and Nick Hartley won 1st place and Quinn and Caden Brown took 3rd. In the Hamilton Tri-Meet at Lakeview Golf Course, Ethan Green was medalist as he led the Hornets to a first place finish with an even par 35. Varsity teammates Nick Hartley, Quinn Brown, and Caden Brown shot a 43, 51, and 52, respectively. Maysville's Austin Sweiger was the runner up with a 43. Other scores for Hamilton included Latroy Harper (45), Memphis Kinne (55), Trevor Thurman and Leroy

Dunnington (57), Nick Wyckoff, Kable Milligan, Dakota Leader, Matthew Hildebrand, and Levi Leader (61), and Sam Allen (70).