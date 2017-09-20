Polo 2017 Homecoming Highlights

The Polo Panthers got off to a great start in their game against the Maysville Wolverines with two touchdowns in the first ten minutes of play. Final score of the game was a victory for Polo 56-42.

Winners of each class competition are as follows:

Dress Up Winners: Tuesday - Fabulous 50s went to Drake Burton; Wednesdays 60s and 70s went to Katherine Nichols; Thursdays “I Love the 80s” to Andrew Stone.

Dress Up Participation: 4th place, 8th grade; 3rd place, Sophomores; 2nd place, Seniors; and 1st place, 7th grade.

Pep Rally attendants: 4th place, Sophomores; 3rd place, Freshman; 2nd place, Juniors; and 1st place, Seniors.

Sidewalk competitions: 1st place, 7th grade; 2nd place, 8th grade.

Float Competition: 4th place, Seniors; 3rd place, Freshman; 2nd place, Juniors; 1st place, Sophomores.

Final point totals are as follows:

4th place was 82 points – Freshman

3rd place 120 points – Seniors

2nd place 135 points – Sophomores

Overall winner for the class competition at 148 points was the Junior class.

Polo's defeated the Maysville Wolverines in their Homecoming game last Friday with a score of 56-42. Polo will take on the Putnam County Midgets on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Here are some photos of the pregame events and of the Homecoming.

