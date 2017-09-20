Home / Sports / Polo 2017 Homecoming Highlights
Polo Panther 2017 Homecoming Queen Alayna Sweetland and King Drake Burton.Panther Football Court Royalty: left to right – Sophomores Peyton Bowman and Keegan Harris; Seniors Megan Latimer and James Fleener, Alayna Sweetland, Queen and Drake Burton, King, Kayla Johnson and Patrick Covey; Juniors Taylor Wagner and Gunner Keller, Freshmen Corryn Baird and Cody Blackwell.Patrick Covey ran this ball for a 45-yard touchdown, the Panther’s first touchdown of the evening against the Wolverines.The Sophomores took 2nd place with their “Can’t Touch This” float in the float competition.The Polo Marching Band at the Homecoming parade.Juniors Taylor Wagner and Gunner Keller.The Panther's future football stars.The Panther Mascot throws candy to the spectators at the parade.Seniors took 4th place in the float competition.Veterans join in on the Polo Homecoming parade.50 Years really does go by fast!Horse rider bring up the rear of the Polo Homecoming parade.

Polo 2017 Homecoming Highlights

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:06 admin

The Polo Panthers got off to a great start in their game against the Maysville Wolverines with two touchdowns in the first ten minutes of play. Final score of the game was a victory for Polo 56-42. 

Winners of each class competition are as follows:

Dress Up Winners: Tuesday - Fabulous 50s went to Drake Burton; Wednesdays 60s and 70s went to Katherine Nichols; Thursdays “I Love the 80s” to Andrew Stone.

Dress Up Participation: 4th place, 8th grade; 3rd place, Sophomores; 2nd place, Seniors; and 1st place, 7th grade.

Pep Rally attendants: 4th place, Sophomores; 3rd place, Freshman; 2nd place, Juniors; and 1st place, Seniors.

Sidewalk competitions: 1st place, 7th grade; 2nd place, 8th grade.

Float Competition: 4th place, Seniors; 3rd place, Freshman; 2nd place, Juniors; 1st place, Sophomores.

Final point totals are as follows:

4th place was 82 points – Freshman

3rd place 120 points – Seniors

2nd place 135 points – Sophomores

Overall winner for the class competition at 148 points was the Junior class.

Polo's defeated the Maysville Wolverines in their Homecoming game last Friday with a score of 56-42. Polo will take on the Putnam County Midgets on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Here are some photos of the pregame events and of the Homecoming.
 
For more on Polo's Homecoming, see this week's issue of the Caldwell County News!

