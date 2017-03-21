Home / Sports / Polo 3rd & 4th Grade Boys Basketball Team Goes Undefeated in CRBC
Front row: (L-R) Ben Wolf, Ryan Robison, Trenton Qualman, Elijah Lewis Second row: Gage Gilbert, Connor Owen, Maverick Gentry, Lane Morrison, Preston Leeper Back row: Coaches Randy Robison, Bobby Morrison, Jeff Gentry

Polo 3rd & 4th Grade Boys Basketball Team Goes Undefeated in CRBC

Polo's 3rd and 4th grade boys basketball team went undefeated in the Central Rivers Basketball Club (CRBC), winning 8 regular season games and 3 games in the post season tournament.

The CRBC is made up of 12 teams including Hardin, Excelsior Springs, Orrick (2), Plattsburg (2), Lathrop (2), Lawson (3), and Polo. On the season, Polo scored an average of 25 points while holding their opponents to 8 points per game. Polo played Plattsburg 2 in the Championship Game on March 11th, winning by a score of 33-15. 

