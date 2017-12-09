Polo High School Homecoming Week of Sept. 11-15

Polo High School will be celebrating Homecoming the week of Sept. 11 through Sept 15. This year's theme is “Through the Decades.” A pep rally will be held on Wednesday, Sept 13 at 7:30 p.m in the Polo High School Gym, followed by a bonfire at 8:00 p.m. The Homecoming Parade starts on Friday at 2:15 p.m. Student Council will start lining up participants at 1:30 p.m. On the corner of 13th and School St. Following the parade, a tailgate party sponsored by the Polo Education Foundation will be held from 5:00 p.m. To 7:00 p.m. In the multipurpose room. The party features a free will donation pulled pork dinner. The game begins at 7:00 p.m with the Polo Panthers taking on the Maysville Wolverines, followed by the High School Homecoming Dance from 10:00 p.m until midnight in the multipurpose room.

Dress Up Days, as selected by the Polo Student Council are:

Monday- No school

Tuesday- Fabulous 50s

Wednesday- Time to Get Groovy 60s/70s

Thursday- Back to the 80s

Friday- Throwback Panther Day- Wear Polo school colors