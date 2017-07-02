Polo shows support to the troops

At the GRC Crossover game 2/3, Polo along with the school sponsored a SUPPORT THE TROOPS night at the game.

We honored our military service men and women and collected items for care packages that the town, businesses, local churches and the school will be collecting the month of Feb. to send to troops serving our country. The Polo School District publicly thanked the National Guard for the conference banners that they purchased for the school, and Mr. Wilburn met with Sargeant Johnny Palmer and presented him with a certificate of appreciation. The Polo Girls and boys also came up with victories that evening. We also gave a shout out to the two oldest alumni veterans that attended the game and the Rothove brothers who are being deployed today.