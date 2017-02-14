Reed, Segar, and Martin Qualify for State

The Class 1, District 3 Wrestling Tournament was held this past weekend at Richmond High School, and three individuals will be representing their Caldwell County schools in the State Tournament this weekend in Columbia. Penney High's Radley Reed placed 3rd in the 106 lb. weight class, Polo's Wyatt Segar placed 4th in the 126 lb. class, and Polo's Gunner Martin placed 2nd in the 220 lb. class. Several other wrestlers battled down to the final match in an attempt to get to State, but fell painfully short. Following are the results of (H)Hornet and (P)Panther wrestlers at this year's District Tournament.

106 lb. Class:(H) Radley Reed (Soph.)-won by fall over Dawson (Centralia); lost by fall to District Champion Critten (Gallatin); won by fall over Pemberton (Hallsville).

113 lb. Class:(H) Chance Cummings (Fr.)-lost by fall to Fisher (Marceline); won by fall over Rusth (Wentworth); lost by 16-3 major decision to Allen (Gallatin).

120 lb. class:(H) Decker Raymond (Fr.)-lost by fall to Wheeler (Carrollton); lost by 12-8 decision to Toedebush (Centralia).

126 lb. class:(H) Jacob Roberts (Sr.)-lost by 14-8 decision to Skinner (Lafayette Co.); lost by fall to Huddleston (Hallsville). (P) Wyatt Segar (Fr.)-won by 9-3 decision over Rodriguez (Trenton); won by 7-5 decision over Huddleston (Hallsville); lost by fall to Skinner (Lafayette Co.); won 4-1 decision over Hinds (Centralia); lost 8-4 decision to 3rd Place finisher Huddleston (Hallsville).

132 lb. Class:(H) Dawson Cook (Fr.)-lost by fall to Littrell (Centralia); lost by fall to Hughes (Carrollton).

138 lb. Class:(H) Derek Aikin (Soph.)-lost by fall to District Champion West (Hallsville); won 16-8 major decision over Lovett (Trenton); won 12-0 major decision over Scheiber (Lexington); lost 10-2 major decision to 3rd Place finisher Wheeler (Carrollton).

145 lb. Class:(H) Kevin Cooley (Sr.)-lost by fall to Wentland (Lafayette Co.); lost 10-0 major decision to Bertz (Lexington).

152 lb. Class:(P) Patrick Covey (Jr.)-won by fall over Griggs (Centralia); lost by fall to District Champion Cupp (Marceline); lost 4-1 decision to Harper (Hamilton). (H) Elijah Harper (Fr.)-lost 8-2 decision to District Champion Schweizer (Gallatin); won 4-3 decision over Johnson (Carrollton); won 4-1 decision over Covey (Polo); lost 9-3 decision to 3rd Place finisher Walker (Brookfield).

160 lb. Class:(P) Joseph Hilburn (Soph.)-lost by fall to District Champion Rorebeck (Trenton); lost 13-7 decision to Gilkey (Lafayette Co.).

182 lb. Class:(H) Hunter Blackburn (Soph.)-lost by fall to 2nd Place finisher Sheppard (Lexington); won by fall over Stark (Marceline); lost by fall to Downey (Brookfield). (P) Drake Burton (Jr.)-won by fall over Trump (Trenton); lost by fall to 3rd Place finisher Frank (Carrollton); won by fall over Martin (Gallatin); won by fall over Hayden (Hallsville); lost 5-2 decision to 4th Place finisher Bodine (Centralia).

195 lb. Class:(P) Luke Cory (Jr.)-lost by fall to 2nd Place finisher Rains (Gallatin); won by fall over Foster (Centralia); lost by fall to Levett (Macon).

220 lb. Class:(H) Kenneth Pulley (Jr.)-lost 3-2 decision to Owen (Trenton); won by fall over Thudium (Brookfield); won by fall over Kilson (Carrollton); lost 5-2 decision to 3rd Place finisher Gerhart (Marceline). (P) Gunner Martin (Sr.)-won 6-2 decision over Huffman (Richmond); won 6-1 decision over Gerhart (Marceline); lost in Championship match by fall to Hasekamp (Centralia).

285 lb. Class:(P) Earl Cory (Fr.)-lost by fall to 4th Place finisher Taft (Centralia); lost by fall to Smoot (Macon).