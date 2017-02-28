Stanberry Ends Panther's Season

The Polo Panthers would face the Stanberry Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 2, District 16 Tournament.

Stanberry led 11-5 after the first 8 minutes of play. The Panthers played the Bulldogs even the next two quarters, 14-14 in the 2nd and 13-13 in the 3rd. However, Stanberry would outscore Polo by 4 in the 4th for a 54-44 Bulldog win.

The Panther's James Fleener led all scorers with 21, followed by 10 (1 trey) for Cole Bartlett, Jared Robison's 5 (including one 3-pointer), 2 for Jimmy Blystone, and 1 by Joe Beaver. Brad Hailey led Stanberry with 18. Polo made 8 of 12 free throws to the Bulldogs 14 of 24.