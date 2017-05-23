State Golf Results for Hamilton's Ethan Green

Penney High junior Ethan Green shot an 8 over par 79 and was tied for 16th after day one at the Class II State Golf Tournament at Nixa on Monday. Green moved up the leader board on Tuesday, carding another 79 on the Fremont Hills Country Club course, finishing 12th overall, and medaling for the third year in a row. Ethan tied for 8th in 2016, leading the Hamilton Hornet team to a 7th place finish in Class I. In his freshman year, Green placed 8th, and led the Hornet team to a 4th place Class I finish.