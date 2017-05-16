Swindler Signs Letter of Intent

Penney High senior student/athlete Brock Swindler holds the PHS record for the javelin, and will attempt to set school records for the long jump, triple jump, and 300m hurdles at this weekend's State Track and Field Championships.

As well as being a multiple medal winner at the State Track and Field Championships, placing second in the Class II triple jump in 2016, Brock was also a very important part of the 2016 Class I State Football Champion Hamilton Hornets. In his senior year, he rushed for 1803 yards, averaging more than 120 yards/game and 8.5 yards/carry while scoring 26 touchdowns. Swindler also kicked 20 extra points, kicked off, and returned kicks. On defense, he made 113 tackles, 19.5 for loss, and averaged 7.5 tackles/game.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Swindler signed a letter of intent to take his track and field talents to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Present for the signing were Coach Rick Ross, parents Darren and Marcy, and grand parents Jess and Helen Swindler, and Charles and Carol Turek. Northwest is considered a top academic and athletic NCAA Division II university. Swindler looks forward to performing as a Bearcat on the Herschel Neil Track in Maryville next year.