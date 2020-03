The following eight youth wrestlers from Hamilton qualify for the Youth Regional Tournament to be held on March 7th at Staley High School in Kansas City.

Front row: Hayden Krentz, 6th; Cason Miller, 1st; Kobi Krentz, 3rd. Back row: Hunter Nixdorf, 3rd; Caleb Colletrela, 2nd; Dawson Miller, 1st; and Tyler Thompson, 3rd: Tennison Nixdorf, 2nd